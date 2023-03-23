Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Guglerkriege: "Treffen bei Ins" (Schweiz), 1375
13 views
channel image
d-outremer
Published 15 hours ago |

1375 verwüsteten die sogenannten "Gugler", arbeitslose Söldner aus dem 100-jährigen Krieg, grosse Teile des Elsass und der heutigen Schweiz. Dort hat die einheimische Bevölkerung die Gugler überfallen und vertrieben. Hier werfen wir einen Blick auf den Schlachtort bei Ins/Müntschemier (Schweiz), Januar 2023

Lizenzfreie Musik (danke!): "Eyes of glory" - Akash Gandhi Eyes of Glory ℗ YouTube Audio Library Released on: 2018-02-01 Auto-generated by YouTube

Quellen: Michael Benzerath: "Das Treffen bei Ins", Freiburger Geschichtsblätter, Bd. 16 (1909), S. 150 ff., ebenso Wikipedia "Guglerkriege"

Keywords
switzerlandinsguerillaschlachtschweizbernrittermittelalterguglerguglerkriegemuentschemierhundertjaehriger krieg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket