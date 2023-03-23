Guglerkriege: "Treffen bei Ins" (Schweiz), 1375

1375 verwüsteten die sogenannten "Gugler", arbeitslose Söldner aus dem 100-jährigen Krieg, grosse Teile des Elsass und der heutigen Schweiz. Dort hat die einheimische Bevölkerung die Gugler überfallen und vertrieben. Hier werfen wir einen Blick auf den Schlachtort bei Ins/Müntschemier (Schweiz), Januar 2023
Lizenzfreie Musik (danke!): "Eyes of glory" - Akash Gandhi Eyes of Glory ℗ YouTube Audio Library Released on: 2018-02-01 Auto-generated by YouTube
Quellen: Michael Benzerath: "Das Treffen bei Ins", Freiburger Geschichtsblätter, Bd. 16 (1909), S. 150 ff., ebenso Wikipedia "Guglerkriege"
