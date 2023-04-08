Ukraine Update April 8, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Sinkova and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

💥During the day, up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzers have been neutralized.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the ground-attack aircraft, artillery, and units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on enemy manpower and military hardware close to Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Over 50 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, one pick-up truck, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer were eliminated.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces and artillery have eliminated up to 260 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, three armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers.

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses have amounted to over 20 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, and one D-20 howitzer in this direction during the day.

◽️In Kherson direction, more than 14 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns, and one Akatsiya self-propelled gun have been eliminated during the day.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 86 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 102 areas.

💥A command and observation post of the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated close to Novoberislav (Kherson region).

💥Two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been wiped out near Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥Russian air defense forces have intercepted two HIMARS MLRS shells during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry