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Proverbs 5:3-11, 15-18
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8 views • July 06, 2020
FOLLOWING GOD’S DESIGN - God Expects His People To Show His Wisdom Through Sexual Purity
🔵 God Created Humans As Men and Women (BOSTOCK v. CLAYTON COUNTY, GEORGIA No. 17–1618. Argued October 8, 2019—Decided June 15, 2020)
🔵 Sex Was Part Of This Creative Plan
🔵 Failing To Follow His Design For Sex Only Leads To Problems Down The Road
🔵 Solomon Addressed The Traps Awaiting Those Who Ignore God’s Design and The Blessings Awaiting Those Who Follow His Design
🔵 God Created Humans As Men and Women (BOSTOCK v. CLAYTON COUNTY, GEORGIA No. 17–1618. Argued October 8, 2019—Decided June 15, 2020)
🔵 Sex Was Part Of This Creative Plan
🔵 Failing To Follow His Design For Sex Only Leads To Problems Down The Road
🔵 Solomon Addressed The Traps Awaiting Those Who Ignore God’s Design and The Blessings Awaiting Those Who Follow His Design
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