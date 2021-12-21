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A Very Special Holiday Show - 12/20/21
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2 views • December 21, 2021
In this episode, Joyce and Lane talk with some very special visitors. As these Master Teachers bring messages of light and share what is important to know this holiday season, they remind us that consciousness and vibration are driving this artificial pandemic.
They also discuss energy sources, the misuse of magic, 432hz, med beds, nano tech, the accuracy of the bible, the true birthdate of “Brother’ Jesus, ego, fear, and more.
Joyce and Lane welcome questions from the audience for future visitors. If you have a question for one of the teachers who have visited or a request for a visit from someone new, please send your question and visitor request to [email protected] and we will do our best to get it answered. Please keep these requests universal and not personal. Requests for personal visitors or personal questions will not be honored.
Hoping everyone has a very blessed and transcendent holiday.
A UNITED NETWORK PRODUCTION
They also discuss energy sources, the misuse of magic, 432hz, med beds, nano tech, the accuracy of the bible, the true birthdate of “Brother’ Jesus, ego, fear, and more.
Joyce and Lane welcome questions from the audience for future visitors. If you have a question for one of the teachers who have visited or a request for a visit from someone new, please send your question and visitor request to [email protected] and we will do our best to get it answered. Please keep these requests universal and not personal. Requests for personal visitors or personal questions will not be honored.
Hoping everyone has a very blessed and transcendent holiday.
A UNITED NETWORK PRODUCTION
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