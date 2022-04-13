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Patents: PROOF of Worldwide Envenomation Support Ardis COVID Claims in “Watch the Water” Expose
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122 views • April 13, 2022
Dr. Aryiana Love brings the patents and receipts PROVING Dr. Ardis' claims in the "Watch The Water" Documentary. The plot to envenomate the World was a long-term plan, and Dr. Love joins the Stew Peters Show to reveal her findings to the world and confirm the horrors of Covid-19 that are now being brought to light.
RECEIPTS:
WO2021155323A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
WO2021178971A1
US Military
US20210346492A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
WO2021229448A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
WO2021188969A2
Biontech Us Inc.
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2021155323A1
RECEIPTS:
WO2021155323A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
WO2021178971A1
US Military
US20210346492A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
WO2021229448A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
WO2021188969A2
Biontech Us Inc.
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2021155323A1
Keywords
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