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Watch the full episode: https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep87
Tina Peters is the courageous former Mesa County, Colorado clerk who served 606 days in prison after preserving election records she believed exposed fraud in the 2020 election. Peters describes backing up Dominion voting machine data before a system update erased 29,000 election records, leading to her prosecution. She discusses the suppression of key evidence during her trial, inhumane prison conditions, and ongoing legal battles. Despite losing her freedom, home, and family relationships, Peters remains committed to fighting for election transparency and continues advocating through her website, TinaPeters.us.
Don’t let hidden parasites hijack your health and drain your energy. Defend your body quarterly with the doctor-recommended, 18-herb formula in Purge: Advanced Parasite Cleanse. Use code LOGAN at http://www.purgestore.com/Logan for 10% OFF, plus get 1 FREE Toxi Binder with every Purge checkout!
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#LaraLogan #TinaPeters #ElectionIntegrity #Colorado #DominionVotingSystems
---- On Fri, 03 Jul 2026 13:03:39 -0400 Clay Clark wrote ----
We shall upload asap.
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On Fri, Jul 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM Keith Wahrer wrote:
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UNBOWED: TINA PETERS ON PRISON & PERSEVERANCE & Why She Will Not Stop Fighting Election Fraud | Going Rogue with Lara Logan | Ep 87
Tina Peters is the courageous former Mesa County, Colorado clerk who served 606 days in prison after preserving election records she believed exposed fraud in the 2020 election. Peters describes backing up Dominion voting machine data before a system update erased 29,000 records, leading to her prosecution. She discusses the suppression of key evidence during her trial, inhumane prison conditions, and ongoing legal battles. Despite losing her freedom, home, and family relationships, Peters remains committed to fighting for election transparency and continues advocating through her website, TinaPeters.us.
00:00:00 The Stolen Election Cover-Up Begins
00:00:31 Tina Peters: Election Martyr Released From Prison
00:02:36 How Dominion Voting Machines Erased 29,000 Election Records
00:04:16 Tina's Divine Vision: Walking Through Fire
00:05:44 The 2021 Rigged Municipal Election Nobody Talked About
00:10:25 Wireless Devices Found in "Offline" Voting Machines
00:15:35 Supremacy Clause: Why Colorado Had No Right to Prosecute
00:20:13 The Deep State's Deal: Recant or Go to Prison
00:34:05 606 Days: Surviving the Horrors of Political Imprisonment
00:41:53 Election Theft in Real Time: Votes Flipping Before Our Eyes
00:47:13 Jenna Griswold's Illegal Recount and the Soros Secretary of State Network
00:54:42 Unbowed: Tina Peters Vows to Keep Fighting for Election Integrity
Don't let hidden parasites hijack your health and drain your energy. Defend your body quarterly with the doctor-recommended, 18-herb formula in Purge: Advanced Parasite Cleanse. Use code LOGAN at http://www.purgestore.com/Logan for 10% OFF, plus get 1 FREE Toxi Binder with every Purge checkout!
Join the email list and support Lara’s journalism at https://laralogan.com/
Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe
Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial
Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan
Follow Ammon Blair on X: https://x.com/realtinapeters
Tina Peters, election fraud, Dominion Voting Systems, 2020 election, Colorado corruption, voting machine manipulation
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