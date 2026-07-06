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UNBOWED: TINA PETERS ON PRISON & PERSEVERANCE & Why She Will Not Stop Fighting Election Fraud | Going Rogue with Lara Logan | Ep 87
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Watch the full episode: https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep87


Tina Peters is the courageous former Mesa County, Colorado clerk who served 606 days in prison after preserving election records she believed exposed fraud in the 2020 election. Peters describes backing up Dominion voting machine data before a system update erased 29,000 election records, leading to her prosecution. She discusses the suppression of key evidence during her trial, inhumane prison conditions, and ongoing legal battles. Despite losing her freedom, home, and family relationships, Peters remains committed to fighting for election transparency and continues advocating through her website, TinaPeters.us.


Don’t let hidden parasites hijack your health and drain your energy. Defend your body quarterly with the doctor-recommended, 18-herb formula in Purge: Advanced Parasite Cleanse. Use code LOGAN at http://www.purgestore.com/Logan for 10% OFF, plus get 1 FREE Toxi Binder with every Purge checkout!


Join the email list and support Lara’s journalism at https://laralogan.com/


Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for Paid Subscribers:

https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X:

https://x.com/laralogan


Follow Tina Peters on X:

https://x.com/realtinapeters


All music licensed via Artlist.io


#LaraLogan #TinaPeters #ElectionIntegrity #Colorado #DominionVotingSystems





---- On Fri, 03 Jul 2026 13:03:39 -0400 Clay Clark wrote ----


We shall upload asap.


Clay Clark

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On Fri, Jul 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM Keith Wahrer wrote:


https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5afy949pbzbx4si9uev01/AHonb9NHvzt53LjXZTrEG0w?rlkey=1cacrduappm9gwqmokjkd83qn&dl=0



UNBOWED: TINA PETERS ON PRISON & PERSEVERANCE & Why She Will Not Stop Fighting Election Fraud | Going Rogue with Lara Logan | Ep 87



Tina Peters is the courageous former Mesa County, Colorado clerk who served 606 days in prison after preserving election records she believed exposed fraud in the 2020 election. Peters describes backing up Dominion voting machine data before a system update erased 29,000 records, leading to her prosecution. She discusses the suppression of key evidence during her trial, inhumane prison conditions, and ongoing legal battles. Despite losing her freedom, home, and family relationships, Peters remains committed to fighting for election transparency and continues advocating through her website, TinaPeters.us.




00:00:00 The Stolen Election Cover-Up Begins


00:00:31 Tina Peters: Election Martyr Released From Prison


00:02:36 How Dominion Voting Machines Erased 29,000 Election Records


00:04:16 Tina's Divine Vision: Walking Through Fire


00:05:44 The 2021 Rigged Municipal Election Nobody Talked About


00:10:25 Wireless Devices Found in "Offline" Voting Machines


00:15:35 Supremacy Clause: Why Colorado Had No Right to Prosecute


00:20:13 The Deep State's Deal: Recant or Go to Prison


00:34:05 606 Days: Surviving the Horrors of Political Imprisonment


00:41:53 Election Theft in Real Time: Votes Flipping Before Our Eyes


00:47:13 Jenna Griswold's Illegal Recount and the Soros Secretary of State Network


00:54:42 Unbowed: Tina Peters Vows to Keep Fighting for Election Integrity




Don't let hidden parasites hijack your health and drain your energy. Defend your body quarterly with the doctor-recommended, 18-herb formula in Purge: Advanced Parasite Cleanse. Use code LOGAN at http://www.purgestore.com/Logan for 10% OFF, plus get 1 FREE Toxi Binder with every Purge checkout!




Join the email list and support Lara’s journalism at https://laralogan.com/


Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan


Follow Ammon Blair on X: https://x.com/realtinapeters




Tina Peters, election fraud, Dominion Voting Systems, 2020 election, Colorado corruption, voting machine manipulation




All music licensed via Artlist.io




https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep87

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lara loganperseverancegoing rogue
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