UNBOWED: TINA PETERS ON PRISON & PERSEVERANCE & Why She Will Not Stop Fighting Election Fraud | Going Rogue with Lara Logan | Ep 87

Watch the full episode: https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep87





Tina Peters is the courageous former Mesa County, Colorado clerk who served 606 days in prison after preserving election records she believed exposed fraud in the 2020 election. Peters describes backing up Dominion voting machine data before a system update erased 29,000 election records, leading to her prosecution. She discusses the suppression of key evidence during her trial, inhumane prison conditions, and ongoing legal battles. Despite losing her freedom, home, and family relationships, Peters remains committed to fighting for election transparency and continues advocating through her website, TinaPeters.us.





Don’t let hidden parasites hijack your health and drain your energy. Defend your body quarterly with the doctor-recommended, 18-herb formula in Purge: Advanced Parasite Cleanse. Use code LOGAN at http://www.purgestore.com/Logan for 10% OFF, plus get 1 FREE Toxi Binder with every Purge checkout!





Join the email list and support Lara’s journalism at https://laralogan.com/





Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for Paid Subscribers:

https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe





Subscribe to Lara on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial





Follow Lara Logan on X:

https://x.com/laralogan





Follow Tina Peters on X:

https://x.com/realtinapeters





All music licensed via Artlist.io





#LaraLogan #TinaPeters #ElectionIntegrity #Colorado #DominionVotingSystems

















---- On Fri, 03 Jul 2026 13:03:39 -0400 Clay Clark wrote ----





We shall upload asap.





Clay Clark

How Do I Help Companies Grow? - Watch Epoch Times Interview - ept.ms/ClayClark

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Co-host with Dr. Robert Zoellner of the ThriveTime Radio Show

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On Fri, Jul 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM Keith Wahrer wrote:





https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5afy949pbzbx4si9uev01/AHonb9NHvzt53LjXZTrEG0w?rlkey=1cacrduappm9gwqmokjkd83qn&dl=0









UNBOWED: TINA PETERS ON PRISON & PERSEVERANCE & Why She Will Not Stop Fighting Election Fraud | Going Rogue with Lara Logan | Ep 87









Tina Peters is the courageous former Mesa County, Colorado clerk who served 606 days in prison after preserving election records she believed exposed fraud in the 2020 election. Peters describes backing up Dominion voting machine data before a system update erased 29,000 records, leading to her prosecution. She discusses the suppression of key evidence during her trial, inhumane prison conditions, and ongoing legal battles. Despite losing her freedom, home, and family relationships, Peters remains committed to fighting for election transparency and continues advocating through her website, TinaPeters.us.













00:00:00 The Stolen Election Cover-Up Begins





00:00:31 Tina Peters: Election Martyr Released From Prison





00:02:36 How Dominion Voting Machines Erased 29,000 Election Records





00:04:16 Tina's Divine Vision: Walking Through Fire





00:05:44 The 2021 Rigged Municipal Election Nobody Talked About





00:10:25 Wireless Devices Found in "Offline" Voting Machines





00:15:35 Supremacy Clause: Why Colorado Had No Right to Prosecute





00:20:13 The Deep State's Deal: Recant or Go to Prison





00:34:05 606 Days: Surviving the Horrors of Political Imprisonment





00:41:53 Election Theft in Real Time: Votes Flipping Before Our Eyes





00:47:13 Jenna Griswold's Illegal Recount and the Soros Secretary of State Network





00:54:42 Unbowed: Tina Peters Vows to Keep Fighting for Election Integrity













Don't let hidden parasites hijack your health and drain your energy. Defend your body quarterly with the doctor-recommended, 18-herb formula in Purge: Advanced Parasite Cleanse. Use code LOGAN at http://www.purgestore.com/Logan for 10% OFF, plus get 1 FREE Toxi Binder with every Purge checkout!













Join the email list and support Lara’s journalism at https://laralogan.com/





Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe





Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial





Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan





Follow Ammon Blair on X: https://x.com/realtinapeters













Tina Peters, election fraud, Dominion Voting Systems, 2020 election, Colorado corruption, voting machine manipulation













All music licensed via Artlist.io













https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep87