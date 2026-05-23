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VLOG: You Can't Make This Stuff Up
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
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Vlog (Ethiopian Bible)


Mel Gibson: making a movie about The Ethiopian Bible (The Passion)


The Ethiopian Church was cut off from Europe for thousands of years, AKA no influence from Rome or English Kings. Video Next Wednesday?



UFO Meetings in Washington: Hand picked liberal Pastors briefed, tell your flock. Video on Alien beings A Week From Wednesday . Summer Tablets 



Seattle World Cup: Move the homeless across the bay in ferry’s (LA Super Bowl.)


World Pride Gathering: To be held at the ruins of Sodom: You can’t make this up, Trey Smith Film, sulfur balls, two Gay men came out from under a blanket


New Audi and the $2000 oil change

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trumpnewsmoviesurvivalmusicmedicalmoviestrailersongsfoodsgamingcookingsalsabugoutkaraokeasmrfunkgnarlygrowagarden
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy