VLOG: You Can't Make This Stuff Up

Vlog (Ethiopian Bible)





Mel Gibson: making a movie about The Ethiopian Bible (The Passion)





The Ethiopian Church was cut off from Europe for thousands of years, AKA no influence from Rome or English Kings. Video Next Wednesday?









UFO Meetings in Washington: Hand picked liberal Pastors briefed, tell your flock. Video on Alien beings A Week From Wednesday . Summer Tablets









Seattle World Cup: Move the homeless across the bay in ferry’s (LA Super Bowl.)





World Pride Gathering: To be held at the ruins of Sodom: You can’t make this up, Trey Smith Film, sulfur balls, two Gay men came out from under a blanket





New Audi and the $2000 oil change