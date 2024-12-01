⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (1 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov region, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 92nd Air Assault Brigade near Liptsy (Kharkov region). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 57th and 58th mechanised brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 53rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 109th, 241st territorial defence brigades, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Novomlynsk, Kovsharovka, Dvurechnaya, Zagryzovo, Kupyansk, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Torskoye, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Eleven counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 14th Mechanised Brigade, 3rd Tank Brigade of the AFU, 113th and 117th territorial defence brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 500 troops, two pickup trucks, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and four ammunition depots.

▫️As a result of active offensive operations, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Ilyinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on formations of the 23rd Mechanised Brigade, 81st Airmobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Kurakhovo, and Dyleyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 380 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer.

▫️As a result of active offensive operations, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Petrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 95th Mechanised Brigade, 49th Assault Battalion of the AFU, 38th Marine Brigade, and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Pushkino, Novoalekseyevka, and Zarya (Donetsk People's Republic).

Eleven counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 28th, 42nd, 100th, 117th, 151st mechanised brigades, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, and 35th Marine Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 470 troops, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of the 32nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Velikaya Novoselka, Razliv, and Novy Komar (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 troops, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-20 howitzer.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 65th, 110th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 124th and 126th territorial defence brigades near Tokarevka, Antonovka, Belozerka (Kherson region), and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 troops, three motor vehicles, one electronic warfare station, and two ammunition depots.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, UAV workshops and depots, as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters of the enemy in 136 areas.



▫️Air defence systems shot down 55 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,013 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,577 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,497 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,807 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,905 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.



