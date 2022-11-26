BE MINDFUL THE CARROTS. DO NOT ACCEPT FAVOR FROM THOSE THAT WANT TO ENSLAVE YOU. NOTHING IS FREE

Yep. Nothing is free. Know how manynpeople I knownin rural.areas that claim freedom but take a check from the gov EVERY MONTH?!! Soon they'll be offering all.sorts of goodies. Food, power, shelter, all that. To get you to claim you can't take care of yourself. So that when things get really tough, you can be rounded up for your own good, becuz you've already told them you couldn't provide fornyourself by going to state run facilities to get the freebies and state your inability to provide for yourself. BE MINDFUL OF WHAT YOUR IMPLICATING BY ACCEPTING CHECKS AND FAVORS FROM THOSE THAT WANT TO ENSLAVE YOU. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]