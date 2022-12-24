Create New Account
Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With ‘Epic Fraud’, Next Court Hearing on January 3, 2023
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/620860

Summary：12/23/2022 WION: Sam Bankman-Fried has been released on a 250 million US dollar bonds package while he awaits trial over the collapse of FTX crypto exchange. Bankman-Fried was not asked to enter a plea. He has to surrender his passport and remain in home confinement at his parents home in California.

