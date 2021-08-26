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Four Peaks Brewing Peach Golden Ale 4.0/5
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0 view • August 26, 2021
Todays Drink Along brew is Four Peaks Peach Golden Ale. She has a nice beer nose with hints of peach. Initial hit is peach exploding into the mouth. Not overly sweet with the flavor centered on the tongue. She runs a long lazy middle with a dirty dry finish. Not the best peach we've seen this season but nothing to turn down either. Running 4.5 ABV, 9 is the IBUs the By My Eye SRM is a 13.
Thanks for coming by and having a few brews with Pima ,Sancho and I
Skal!
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Thanks for coming by and having a few brews with Pima ,Sancho and I
Skal!
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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