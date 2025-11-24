BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEATH JAB MELTS RAPPER'S BRAIN AND HEART
164 views • 2 days ago

November 23, 2025 - **Donald Glover Says He Suffered a Stroke, Doctors ‘Found a Hole in My Heart’**

In October 2024, the rapper, singer and actor canceled his previously postponed North American and European tour dates to focus on his “physical health”

By Desiree Anello Published on November 23, 2025 11:21AM EST

https://peopleDOTcom/donald-glover-says-he-suffered-a-stroke-doctors-found-hole-in-his-heart-11855342


---


CHILDISH GAMBINO REVEALS WHY HE CANCELLED HIS TOUR

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/shorts/Hgl5l0pWqrY


---


**Film Set Sighting (2022)**

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine were spotted filming their Prime Video series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in New York City on Monday. The show is based on the movie that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

#DonaldGlover #MayaErskine

Photos: Backgrid

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CjjxYfvrwQK/?hl=en


---


**Event Appearances (2022)**

- **March 27, 2022, Beverly Hills, CA, USA:** Donald Glover at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Credit Image: © Kay Blake/ZUMA Press Wire

https://www.album-onlineDOTcom/detail/en/ZDhkZmVmMA/donald-glover-march-2022-beverly-hills-ca-usa-angeles-mar-alb9080231


- **March 24, 2022, Los Angeles, California, USA:** Actor/musician Donald Glover attends the Premiere of FX's 'Atlanta' Season 3 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Photo by Barry King/Alamy Live News

https://www.alamyDOTcom/los-angeles-california-usa-24th-march-2022-actormusician-donald-glover-attends-the-premiere-of-fxs-atlanta-season-3-at-hollywood-forever-cemetery-on-march-24-2022-in-los-angeles-california-usa-photo-by-barry-kingalamy-live-news-image465592484.html


---


**Venues, Cities, and States with Strict Vaccine Mandates Attended by Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) in 2021-2022**


Based on available records, Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) had limited public appearances and no major concert tours during 2021-2022, as his focus was primarily on filming TV projects like *Atlanta* Seasons 3 and 4 and *Mr. & Mrs. Smith*. His activities centered on film and TV productions, which fell under SAG-AFTRA protocols requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and masking for cast and crew.


**New York City (NYC), New York (Strict Citywide Mandates)**

- **Mandates/Protocols:** NYC's "Key to NYC" program required proof of vaccination for indoor venues. SAG-AFTRA rules applied to film sets.

- **Activities Glover Attended:** Filming for *Mr. and Mrs. Smith* in NYC (e.g., Manhattan locations) in 2022.


**Los Angeles (LA)/Beverly Hills, California (County and Event Mandates)**

- **Mandates/Protocols:** LA County required proof of vaccination for indoor mega-events. SAG-AFTRA protocols governed productions.

- **Activities Glover Attended:**

    - Premiere of *Atlanta* Season 3 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles (March 24, 2022).

    - Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills (March 27, 2022).


**Atlanta, Georgia (Production-Specific Protocols)**

- **Mandates/Protocols:** Georgia had no statewide mandates, but SAG-AFTRA protocols were enforced on sets.

- **Activities Glover Attended:** Filming for *Atlanta* Seasons 3 and 4 at various locations in Atlanta (late 2021 into 2022).


**European Cities (Strict National/Regional Mandates)**

- **Mandates/Protocols:** EU countries required health passes (proof of vaccination) for travel and public access.

- **Activities Glover Attended:**

    - Filming for *Atlanta* Season 3 in London (UK), Paris (France), and Amsterdam (Netherlands) (March-August 2021).

    - Filming for *Mr. and Mrs. Smith* in Italy (Calfosch, Veneto, Lake Como) (2022).

Keywords
vaccine mandatesstrokeatlantadonald gloverhole in heartmr and mrs smith2021 2022
