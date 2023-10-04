Aftershow Commentary w/ Scott Kesterson Bards Of War- Fighting Is Everything***Official Worldwide Premiere*** Bards of War: Fighting is Everything documents Operation Mountain Thrust in July 2006 of the Afghanistan Global War on Terror (GWOT). The film was part of Scott Kesterson's 15-month embed with the Embedded Tactical Trainers deployed to train and equip the Afghan National Army. Kesterson filmed, directed, edited and produced Bards of War: Fighting is Everything himself. Kesterson was the first citizen journalist to embed in the Department of Defense embed program. During his 15-month embed

Kesterson published over 120 blog articles, 35 video stories and over 20 audio interviews. He was awarded an Emmy for best photography after his return in 2007. The mission Kesterson set out to do was tell the soldier's story. This film is part of that vision.





