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BRAZEN BRAZIERS - Tracking Devices to follow your movements! What if they are anti theft devices?
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33 views • September 07, 2021
More of these videos are coming forward, but you ought to also consider if they are actually anti-theft tags to catch those who would steal them with scanner devices in store! It may be that there is a more sinister use for them, how can we know for sure? Are they deactivated once paid for at checkout? There would be no harm in cutting off the tags once paid for! Can anyone try scanning them with a phone to see if they remain active?
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