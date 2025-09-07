BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Western elites want to wage war in Ukraine forever - Daily Mail columnist - Fresh graves of casualties of war
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
63 views • 21 hours ago

Western elites want to wage war in Ukraine forever — Daily Mail columnist

Peter Hitchens cites ex-UK army head Radakin — who stated the goal is 'to keep Ukraine imposing costs on Russia'

'The West doesn’t want peace. Western policy has the aim of preventing a Russian recovery'

Ukrainian media footage shows fresh graves of hundreds of thousands (over 1Million Ukrainian deaths posted recently during hacked info) of men across Ukraine.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
