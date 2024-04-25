Rep. Crane raises concern with the withdrawal of US troops from Niger.

Representative Eli Crane (R-AZ) says he is starting to see a movement within the government to safely remove U.S. troops stationed in Niger before it turns into a dire situation like the Benghazi or Afghanistan withdrawal. “These are exactly the types of situations I’ve been talking about that lets the Chinese believe that they have a window of opportunity to start making aggressive moves around the world, when they see the weakness that this administration continues to show,” says Rep. Crane.

