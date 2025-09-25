© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky’s presidential term expired over a year ago—he lacks constitutional authority. McGovern reveals how Trump schooled him with battlefield maps showing Russia’s overwhelming advantage. The meeting exposed European leaders as naive “dwarfs” unable to alter the grim reality: Russia has already won.
