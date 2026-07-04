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The Path to Restorative Segregation: Civil Rights Law as a Neutral Statutory Framework
Real Free News
Real Free News
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Reversing Forced Integration: Using Civil Rights Law to Restore White Schools. Discover how the 1964 Civil Rights Act and 14th Amendment, once used for forced integration, logically support desegregation to protect white students today. This analysis explores symmetrical application of disparate impact, busing reversal, and National Guard precedent for equal protection.


Civil Rights Reversal: Can the Same Laws That Forced Integration Now Restore White Schools?


Read the full essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-path-to-restorative-segregation

Watch more Real Free News reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gogiEBSEepc&list=PLueYn36XdhW51FuoepXp2zkwUvolHZj7D

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Like if you believe in consistent application of the law. Share with those who value equal protection. Subscribe for more on constitutional symmetry and civil rights enforcement. Comment your thoughts below.


#CivilRightsReversal #Desegregation #EqualProtection #14thAmendment #WhiteStudents

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lawrightssegregationcivilrestorative
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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