The Path to Restorative Segregation: Civil Rights Law as a Neutral Statutory Framework

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Reversing Forced Integration: Using Civil Rights Law to Restore White Schools. Discover how the 1964 Civil Rights Act and 14th Amendment, once used for forced integration, logically support desegregation to protect white students today. This analysis explores symmetrical application of disparate impact, busing reversal, and National Guard precedent for equal protection.
Civil Rights Reversal: Can the Same Laws That Forced Integration Now Restore White Schools?
Read the full essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-path-to-restorative-segregation
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