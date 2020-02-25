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The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus
LoveGodAndLoveYourNeighbor
LoveGodAndLoveYourNeighbor
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17 views • February 25, 2020
"The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus" is also one of Jesus' most important teachings. The religious establishment is involved in a universal 'Jesus conspiracy' to stop this radical truth from being followed. In fact they go so far as to teach the complete opposite, spawning many false prophets and teachers preaching false doctrines like the prosperity gospel. Where your treasure is IS where your heart is. Where's yours? Prepare to be seriously challenged by this video...

It is the goal of this channel to put Christ back into Christianity… the real Christ… the Christ of the four gospels. We are not about going to church, not even about that great big book called The Bible, or about all the big name salesmen who claim to be promoting Jesus today. This channel is about the Missing Piece, the Cornerstone... which Jesus predicted the builders would reject. The teachings of Jesus, as contained in the four gospels, are the key to understanding everything. In those teachings are to literally be found eternal life. Come with us and hear the One who was sent from heaven with a message for the people of this planet… a message which has been ignored for far too long.
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biblegodgospelholy spiritjesus christthe biblechristholy biblejesuschristianchristianityprayerchurchreligionthe holy biblejesus loves meteachings of jesuswords of jesuswho is godcommands of jesusteachings in the biblewhat are the teachings of jesuschurch of jesus christ
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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