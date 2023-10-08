Judge Napolitano's Judging Freedom & Scott Ritter. End of Zelensky?





Judge Napolitano interviews Scott Ritter on Judging Freedom Show:





How close is Zelensky to the end of his presidency?

Is there a general consensus that Ukraine lost the war?

Is Britan running out of military equipment to give Ukraine?

Is Ukrainian military collapsing?

What's happend in Slovakia?

Ouster of Kevin McCarthy.





Ritter served as a junior military analyst during Operation Desert Storm. He then served as a member of the UNSCOM overseeing the disarmament of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in Iraq from 1991 to 1998, from which he resigned in protest. He later became a critic of the Iraq War and United States foreign policy in the Middle East. During the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, he wrote a series of opinion pieces for Russian state media outlet RT.





Ritter was born into a military family in 1961 in Gainesville, Florida. He graduated from Kaiserslautern American High School in Kaiserslautern, Germany in 1979, and later from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Arts in the history of the Soviet Union and departmental honors.





In 1980, Ritter served in the U.S. Army as a private. Then, in May 1984, he was commissioned as an intelligence officer in the United States Marine Corps. He served in this capacity for about 12 years. He served as the lead analyst for the Marine Corps Rapid Deployment Force concerning the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the Iran–Iraq War.





https://rumble.com/v3n2ji4-judge-napolitanos-judging-freedom-and-scott-ritter.-end-of-zelensky.html



