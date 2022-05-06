© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1958 Ency. Brittanica, DOME found over earth, UN-All nation bans civilians in Antarctica in 1958
Follow
0
Share
Report
355 views • May 06, 2022
Must be because a great amount of gold discovered there, NO THEY DISCOVERED ANTARCTICA IS NOT A CONTINENT BUT IS PART OF THE ICE SHELF THAT SURROUNDS THE EARTH LIMITING THE BOUNDARIES OF THE OCEANS. Think about it, why is Antarctica the only country in the world that its flag is a picture of a continent. To make sure you believe it is a continent!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.