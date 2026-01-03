03-01-2026 Teach Them To Be Set Apart Part 85 The Challenge Part 14 REBELLION OF THE HEART 001H

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Teach Them To Be Set Apart Part 85 The Challenge Part 14 REBELLION OF THE HEART 001H
1 Maccabees 7:12A group of scribes, however, gathered about Alcimus and Bacchides to ask for a just agreement.13The Hasideans were the first among the Israelites to seek peace with them,14for they said, “A priest of the line of Aaron has come with the army, and he will not do us any wrong.”15He spoke with them peacefully and swore to them, “We will not seek to injure you or your friends.”16So they trusted him. But he arrested sixty of them and killed them in one day, according to the words that he wrote.
