BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rename NIAID National Institute of Acquired Immune Disease
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
334 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
165 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


Brannon Howes: You think he's finally going to get, be brought to justice? Anthony Fauci?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yes, in the worst way. He actually created the Chronic Disease explosion. He actually created the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. We now know they're infections by injections and they created allergens. So I propose to rename that National Institute of Acquired Immune Disease, AIDS. He literally created the AIDS epidemic and the explosion in chronic cancers, back in 1983 when I was at the National Cancer Institute. And he, at that time, engineered the chimeras. HIV never was LAV, lymphadenopathy virus, and Gay Related Immune Deficiency was never AIDS. And human immune deficiency virus was injected in every hepatitis B vaccine!

They've been injecting and causing AIDS and the explosion of cancer. And so the worst thing that can happen to Anthony Fauci is I take over that Institute, direct it and the Cancer Institute, bring back the 1982 Biological Response Modifiers Program, a translational research program, experts from everywhere, naturopathic doctors, pharmaceutical doctors, MDs. I was a fermentation chemist and did adoptive transfer and virus separation, as you know, and chemokine signatures. We own all the patents back from 1999 when I led the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms.


11/20/2024 - Brannon Howse Live: Dr. Judy Mikovits Tells Brannon Howse That Cancer Has Been Cured But Federal Government and Big Pharma Complex Wants Americans Sick: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=673e59bc76629c9c3004561c

Keywords
healthcancernewstruthfaucijudy mikovitsniaidbrannon howes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy