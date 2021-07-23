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Academy of Ideas: Why an Obsession with 'Safety' creates 'Sick Minds' and a 'Sick Society' [21.07.2021]
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3 views • July 23, 2021
- iGenius - 12 hours ago: "Our age has been called many things, but an age of cowards may best describe it..." savage.
- P J - 11 hours ago: “Tis the time’s plague when madmen lead the blind.” -Shakespeare
- Unschooling com - 12 hours ago: "It’s no measure of health, to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society." ~ Jiddu Krishnamurti
43,316 views jul 21, 2021
Academy of Ideas - 1.09M subscribers
https://youtu.be/e3EsCIjvrSw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3EsCIjvrSw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRiQGCHGjDLT9FQXFW0I3A
- P J - 11 hours ago: “Tis the time’s plague when madmen lead the blind.” -Shakespeare
- Unschooling com - 12 hours ago: "It’s no measure of health, to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society." ~ Jiddu Krishnamurti
43,316 views jul 21, 2021
Academy of Ideas - 1.09M subscribers
https://youtu.be/e3EsCIjvrSw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3EsCIjvrSw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRiQGCHGjDLT9FQXFW0I3A
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