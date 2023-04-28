Don Bacon is #2 - What's Donny Rotten Doin'

What’s Donny Rotten Doin’ this week?





This week the phony dishonorable traitor and oblivious dim-witted buffoon was doin’ what Donny Rotten does best… wasting money while making everything worse.





First of all, It’s official.. Donny Rotten is #2. He finally got something right! He is a big steaming pile of #2 and he’s honored by that distinction. Congratulations on being #2 you earned it!





Donny Rotten is complaining about government spending in the same tweet where he brags about wasting money by flying around in a Navy plane for fun. Could this idiot be more oblivious or out-of-touch?





Donny Rotten is given an award from a fake charity. He claims that "the well-being of our children" is "important". How was wasting money putting masks on children helping any child? A fake charity giving a fake award to a fake representative.





Donny Rotten defending more money being wasted on Israel. There is nothing this fraud won’t waste money on. Israel can deal with their own issues! Nebraskans don’t have any interest in any so-called relationship with a country that wants us to waste money on their problems.





Donny Rotten is also wasting money on the Baltics. He thinks Nebraskans need to waste more money on Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. More money thrown at the fake Alliance and real scam called NATO.





Yep, if Donny is doin’ its then it is rotten to the core! And congratulations again on your achievement, you really are #2!





