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Surviving Resident of Mariupol clearly Says that Neo-Nazis from AZOV, Ukraines are Shooting at Their Civilians Trying to Evacuate.. (MORE BELOW) 030822
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170 views • March 08, 2022
Below is the exact translation from Russian that I found with this video.
The surviving resident of Mariupol clearly says that neo-Nazis from Azov are shooting at civilians trying to evacuate and do not let them leave, because without civilians these Azov people will be cleaned up.
The surviving resident of Mariupol clearly says that neo-Nazis from Azov are shooting at civilians trying to evacuate and do not let them leave, because without civilians these Azov people will be cleaned up.
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