Two-Bit da Vinci





July 29, 2023





Room Temperature Superconductor: Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly





Physics has always been my favorite field of study. Everything from how planes fly, to how solar panels work... but in the quantum world, things get weird and interesting. This new breakthrough coming out of Korea has the potential to be one of the biggest breakthroughs of the CENTURY. A room temperature, ambient pressure Superconductor. So how exactly does it work, is this research legit, and why does it matter? Let's figure this out together!









》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla





》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe





》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage





》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]





》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci

Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci

Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/









Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:07 - What we Know

1:40 - What is a Superconductor?

3:38 - The Controversy

6:20 - The Timeline

7:48 - The Science

15:50 - Open Questions

17:30 - Why this Matters





what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,room temperature superconductor,science news,what are superconductors,quantum effect,room-temperature superconductor,room-temperature superconductivity,room temperature superconductor korea,quantum,quantum wells,cooper pairs,Room Temperature Superconductors - this changes everything,room temperature superconductivity,room temp superconductor,room temp superconductivity,room-temp superconductor,room-temp superconductivity,nobel prize in physics, Biggest Physics Breakthrough EVER is Mired In Controversy





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLr95AFBRXI