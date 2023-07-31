Two-Bit da Vinci
July 29, 2023
Room Temperature Superconductor
Physics has always been my favorite field of study. Everything from how planes fly, to how solar panels work... but in the quantum world, things get weird and interesting. This new breakthrough coming out of Korea has the potential to be one of the biggest breakthroughs of the CENTURY. A room temperature, ambient pressure Superconductor. So how exactly does it work, is this research legit, and why does it matter? Let's figure this out together!
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
1:07 - What we Know
1:40 - What is a Superconductor?
3:38 - The Controversy
6:20 - The Timeline
7:48 - The Science
15:50 - Open Questions
17:30 - Why this Matters
what we'll cover
two bit da vinci,room temperature superconductor,science news,what are superconductors,quantum effect,room-temperature superconductor,room-temperature superconductivity,room temperature superconductor korea,quantum,quantum wells,cooper pairs,Room Temperature Superconductors - this changes everything,room temperature superconductivity,room temp superconductor,room temp superconductivity,room-temp superconductor,room-temp superconductivity,nobel prize in physics, Biggest Physics Breakthrough EVER is Mired In Controversy
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLr95AFBRXI
