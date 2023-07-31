Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biggest Physics Breakthrough EVER is Mired In Controversy
channel image
High Hopes
2671 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
47 views
Published 14 hours ago

Two-Bit da Vinci


July 29, 2023


Room Temperature Superconductor: Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly


Physics has always been my favorite field of study. Everything from how planes fly, to how solar panels work... but in the quantum world, things get weird and interesting. This new breakthrough coming out of Korea has the potential to be one of the biggest breakthroughs of the CENTURY. A room temperature, ambient pressure Superconductor. So how exactly does it work, is this research legit, and why does it matter? Let's figure this out together!



》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla


》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe


》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage


》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]


》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci

Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci

Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/



Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:07 - What we Know

1:40 - What is a Superconductor?

3:38 - The Controversy

6:20 - The Timeline

7:48 - The Science

15:50 - Open Questions

17:30 - Why this Matters


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,room temperature superconductor,science news,what are superconductors,quantum effect,room-temperature superconductor,room-temperature superconductivity,room temperature superconductor korea,quantum,quantum wells,cooper pairs,Room Temperature Superconductors - this changes everything,room temperature superconductivity,room temp superconductor,room temp superconductivity,room-temp superconductor,room-temp superconductivity,nobel prize in physics, Biggest Physics Breakthrough EVER is Mired In Controversy


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLr95AFBRXI

Keywords
controversytimelinekoreaphysicsquestionsbreakthroughsuperconductortwo-bit da vinciroom temperature

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket