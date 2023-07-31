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Biggest Physics Breakthrough EVER is Mired In Controversy
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62 views • July 31, 2023

Two-Bit da Vinci


July 29, 2023


Room Temperature Superconductor: Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly


Physics has always been my favorite field of study. Everything from how planes fly, to how solar panels work... but in the quantum world, things get weird and interesting. This new breakthrough coming out of Korea has the potential to be one of the biggest breakthroughs of the CENTURY. A room temperature, ambient pressure Superconductor. So how exactly does it work, is this research legit, and why does it matter? Let's figure this out together!



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Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:07 - What we Know

1:40 - What is a Superconductor?

3:38 - The Controversy

6:20 - The Timeline

7:48 - The Science

15:50 - Open Questions

17:30 - Why this Matters


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,room temperature superconductor,science news,what are superconductors,quantum effect,room-temperature superconductor,room-temperature superconductivity,room temperature superconductor korea,quantum,quantum wells,cooper pairs,Room Temperature Superconductors - this changes everything,room temperature superconductivity,room temp superconductor,room temp superconductivity,room-temp superconductor,room-temp superconductivity,nobel prize in physics, Biggest Physics Breakthrough EVER is Mired In Controversy


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLr95AFBRXI

Keywords
controversytimelinekoreaphysicsquestionsbreakthroughsuperconductortwo-bit da vinciroom temperature
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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