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No Charges for Thugs (VIRTUE) ; Re-Prosecuting Already Jailed for Life Harvey Weinstein (VIRTUE)
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40 views • June 19, 2021
The virtue signaling of Los Angeles district attorney George Gascon, who will not prosecute any of the oppressed classes, be they black, trans or whatever, but extraditing Harvey Weinstein from the state of New York, where he is already serving what amounts to a life sentence, to prosecute him at the cost of millions of taxpayers dollars to the county of Los Angeles, essentially spending millions to beat an already dead horse is so ridiculous, and shows you what you get with the "Progressives."
These progressive DAs have to be taken down. They waste your money, the virtue signal, and they let criminals run free on the streets.
#HarveyWeinstein #GeorgeGason #progressives
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These progressive DAs have to be taken down. They waste your money, the virtue signal, and they let criminals run free on the streets.
#HarveyWeinstein #GeorgeGason #progressives
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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