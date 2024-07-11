The Genesis 1 Gap-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 10 2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the Bible shows not only our world today, the world that “now is”, it shows us the world that “then was”, and the world that “shall be”. Isn’t 3 a wonderful number? Don’t you exist as body, soul and spirit? That’s 3. Doesn’t God exist as Father, Son and Spirit? That’s 3. Jesus says He is, He was, and He will be. That’s 3. He tells John in Revelation to write the things that were, that are, and that will be. That’s 3. (I could do this all day). Is it possible that God will have created three versions of our world by the time we get to eternity? It is more than possible, it is biblical. On this episode we will show you the world that then was, the world that now is, and the world that is to come.



