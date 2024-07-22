Hurry Feeds Discontentment, Self-Reliance and Disrupts Intimacy With God - Marianne Howard

Is staying busy the mark of productivity and success? Marianne Howard is an author and a speaker who knows full well about the dangers of running your mind, body, and soul on empty! She points out, “We can’t pour Jesus into others…if we ourselves are not communing with Him! He’s the giver of rest. He created it!” It’s so important to find rest, stillness, and silence, even in the middle of a busy day. It’s not just about sleeping - it’s about something Marianne calls “soul rest” that recharges your heart, mind, and soul. “‘Hurry’ is always going to disturb your intimacy with God,” she observes. “‘Hurry’ is always going to distract and divide us.” Run to the King of Kings and find your rest - don’t lean into self-sufficiency and chaos.









TAKEAWAYS





Hurrying simply feeds discontentment and self-sufficiency





Overcoming spiritual fatigue requires bone-deep soul rest





We cannot muster of true rest ourselves - we need Jesus for that





Don’t run your spiritual, emotional, and physical tank too close to empty - you can’t give if you don’t have









