8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Dai Yongge, Wang Min, Yao Qing, Shi Wenqing, Zhang Songqiao and Others Formed a Close Circle of Mutual Interests

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https://gnews.org/post/p1dk3813c
8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Su Hongzhang, Dai Yongge, Wang Yang, Wang Min, Yao Qing, Shi Wenqing, Zhang Songqiao and others formed a close circle of mutual interests. They often conferred and met at the US Federal Apartment, HNA Plaza, Yunnan Office in Beijing, Great Wall Hotel, and Kunlun Hotel in Beijing, which also became the CCP’s trading centres