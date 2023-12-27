Create New Account
RFK Jr Explains Israel / Hamas War as Well as Anyone Could
Published 14 hours ago

Robert F Kennedy Jr. explains the Hamas Israel war/ conflict including the possibilities of what the Gaza Strip might've been had Ham as not risen to power. #rfkjr #hamas #israel

