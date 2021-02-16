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Tennessee Bill Would Allow Fathers to Veto Abortions
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20 views • February 16, 2021
Link to article: https://archive.vn/gortu
Message to Legislators:
Pursue legislation similar to Tennessee's SB 494 which would allow fathers to veto abortions and fix the unconstitutionality of it. Feminists claim to want equality to force it upon them. Also fix the bias against men in family court and the like.
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Message to Legislators:
Pursue legislation similar to Tennessee's SB 494 which would allow fathers to veto abortions and fix the unconstitutionality of it. Feminists claim to want equality to force it upon them. Also fix the bias against men in family court and the like.
My alt-tech pages:
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
Pocketnet Profile: https://pocketnet.app/heraclius610
Our Freedom Book Profile: https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Heraclius610
Xephula: https://xephula.com/Heraclius610
Awakening Incubator: https://awakeningincubator.com/members/heraclius/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gd2DogxoYUlR/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heraclius610
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Heraclius610
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Heraclius610
Bitlink: https://www.bitlink.tv/@Heraclius610
Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Heraclius610
Bittube: https://bittube.tv/profile/Heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
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