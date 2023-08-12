Create New Account
LAHAINA-MAUI, HAWAII. WHAT HAPPENED IN HAWAII?
Alex Hammer
Published 13 hours ago

Lahaina-Maui, Hawaii. What happened in Hawaii? 53 people died and 1,500 buildings were burned. Houses, buildings and cars burned, but not trees and vegetation? A really strange fire. Very reminiscent of these recent fires in Greece (https://t.me/iSTiNiTO/1400) where the trees are burning from the inside and the plastic on the cars is melting but not the tires!? While watching this video pay attention to the intact trees and vegetation around the burned buildings. The trees remained untouched! DEW!

👉 ClimateViewerhttps://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/

Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmospropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesdewgeo-engineeringmsm liesdna manipulationagenda 2c-ovid hoaxgraphene oxidemanufactured fires

