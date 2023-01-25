BOMBSHELL EVIDENCE!!! Ukrainian Biolabs Targeted Bioweapons, Human Experimentation & Ethnic Cleansin

Maria Zeee hosting the Alex Jones show.







January 25, 2023





Simeon Boikov (The Aussie Cossack) joins Maria Zeee guest hosting the Alex Jones Show in this Special Report to expose BOMBSHELL evidence from Ukrainian Biolabs discovered by Russians of human experimentation through COVID injections, medicines not safe even for animal use, DNA and blood samples being collected for ethnic cleansing and targeted bioweapon attacks, and more.





This interview was originally uploaded to https://banned.video/watch?id=63d0817bec8df81eeaf6af78





