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Thomas Jefferson - Philosopher of Americanism
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51 views • January 12, 2021
Thomas Jefferson, the 3rd POTUS and Author of the Declaration of Independence, was truly the influential mind behind the American Revolution and the founding of the U.S.A. In this episode, we look at his philosophy--a philosophy which we could aptly call "Americanism"--and see how his private faith and his emphasis on reason were central to the framing of the Republic.
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