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Interview w/ Cal Washington
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54 views • July 07, 2020
Chris McMillon talks with Cal Washington about how Canada is technically a corporation and not a country. Cal's work is at https://www.inpowermovement.com/. His research on this specific topic is at https://public.3.basecamp.com/p/Ao51VFmU9GS8RPJDMF8W1oh7 Cal's interview with Richard Grove: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1X6iMjbxRZU and Cals' interview with Open Your Mind Radio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnYVjipaVa4 Get AUTONOMY at http://bit.ly/truthconduitautonomy
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