Fauci is INSANE!

Fauci is truly EVIL. This makes absolutely NO SENSE whatsoever! I leave a post, below, from lawyer Lin Wood. It sums up the ridiculousness of this vaccine/muzzle wearing reality we are living in right now.



Have you had the conversation below where you asked these questions to a work colleague or friend lately?



Q. Did you take the Covid vaccine?

A: Yes.



Q. Do you know that you can still get Covid?

A. Yes.



Q. Do you know that you can still spread Covid to others?

A. Yes.



Q. So you know that you still have to wear a mask (or two!) and social distance?

A. Yes.



Q. Then why did you take the vaccine?

A. [Silence]



Q. Did you take the vaccine because you knowingly wanted to modify your DNA?

A. I did not know that. I did not read up on the vaccine before I took it. Does it really do that???



Moral of the Story: When you are given the right to choose, educate yourself so that you can choose wisely.



ALL choices have consequences.