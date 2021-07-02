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2021-07-02 Russell Brand - Why Is The Mainstream Media IGNORING the BIGGEST PROTEST for a generation
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160 views • July 05, 2021
Thousands of protesters were seen marching through the streets of central London last Saturday. What does the media's coverage tell us about their agenda?
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join Russell's cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to his Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://luminary.link/russell
His NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
SEE RUSSELL LIVE! Check out his live events and buy tickets here https://www.russellbrand.com/live-dates/
Russell's Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
US:
http://adbl.co/revelation
UK:
http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU:
http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA:
http://adbl.co/revelationca
For meditation and breath work, subscribe to his side-channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussell
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter:
http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Produced by Gareth Roy
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join Russell's cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to his Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://luminary.link/russell
His NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
SEE RUSSELL LIVE! Check out his live events and buy tickets here https://www.russellbrand.com/live-dates/
Russell's Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
US:
http://adbl.co/revelation
UK:
http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU:
http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA:
http://adbl.co/revelationca
For meditation and breath work, subscribe to his side-channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussell
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter:
http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Produced by Gareth Roy
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