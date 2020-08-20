How to curse Bill Gates and Anthony Faucci - cursing the fig tree

Faith and prayer to remind Christians of their authority to curse and rebuke the enemies keeping the world in lockdown and chains. A step by step walk through backed by scripture: HOW TO CURSE THE FIG TREE. Why isn't Alex Jones doing this on every broadcast? Where are the spiritual leaders of our time? Why do I have to be the one to remind you all of your power through Jesus Christ? STOP waiting for Trump. WAKE UP and declare your authority, declare that you are washed in the blood, and curse the enemy to bear no fruit and wither away IMMEDIATELY. If just 1,000 will join me in this prayer change will be abrupt. But if Alex Jones would lead 100,000 in this prayer every day these problems would disappear virtually overnight. I am one man. WHERE ARE THE SPIRITUAL LEADERS OF OUR TIME !???????????????????????????? Claiming your authority is what they fear the most. Join me now. spread the message. And spend time daily cursing these fig trees.