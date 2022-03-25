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ARE YOU OR ANYONE AROUND YOU CHIPPED WITH A SCANNABLE MAC ADDRESS? HERE'S HOW TO FIND OUT!
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376 views • March 25, 2022
The internet of things.... isn't just "things" anymore thanks to the so called Covid vaccines.
These horrific substances are branding people with a trackable Mac address that you (or anyone else) can scan for and detect with a free app on an Android phone EXTREMELY EASILY!
Here's how!
💥 La Quinta Columna
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
These horrific substances are branding people with a trackable Mac address that you (or anyone else) can scan for and detect with a free app on an Android phone EXTREMELY EASILY!
Here's how!
💥 La Quinta Columna
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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