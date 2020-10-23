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Benjamin H. Freedman (Khazar's Defector)
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637 views • October 23, 2020
Benjamin H. Freedman (Khazar's Defector)
Exposes True History Of WW1-WW2, Adolf Hitler, Jews and possibly WW3.
Benjamin H. Freedman
Mr. Freedman, born in 1890, was a successful Jewish businessman of New York City who was at one time the principal owner of the Woodbury Soap Company.
He broke with organized Jewry after the Judeo-Communist-Masonic “victory” of 1945, and spent the remainder of his life and the great preponderance of his considerable fortune, at least 2.5 million dollars, exposing the Jewish tyranny which has enveloped the United States, true history and origins of the Khazars, aka Jews, as well as their diabolical plot for World War 3.
Mr. Freedman knew the intricate details of the Jewish problem because he had been an insider at the highest levels of Jewish organizations and Jewish machinations that gained power over our nation and frankly, the world. Mr. Freedman was personally acquainted with Bernard Baruch (Jew), Samuel Untermyer (Jew), Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Joseph Kennedy, and John F. Kennedy, and many more movers and shakers of our times.
This speech was given before a patriotic audience in 1961 at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Conde McGinley's patriotic newspaper of that time, Common Sense. Though in some minor ways this wide-ranging and extemporaneous speech has become dated, Mr. Freedman's essential message to us -- his warning to the West -- is more urgent and more true than EVER before.
Mr. Freedman was a noted authority on Zionism and all of its schemes. He was a former Jew, and I mean a FORMER Jew who has fought the Communist world conspiracy tooth and nail, and stands to this day as a leading American patriot.
A Jewish Defector Warns America,
Benjamin Freedman Speaks:
http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/israel/freedman.htm
The Amazing Warnings Of Benjamin Freedman:
http://www.rense.com/general34/amaz.htm
*Note: It is greatly unfortunate that Mr. Freedman like many other great men before him that attempted to tackle the “Jewish question/problem” had, at the point of this speech at least, was yet to have learned the TRUTH about Christianity and it’s true origins in Judaism, which was what he was exposing. One cannot blame him, nor the many great men before him over the past couple thousand years for this position since the incontestable historical facts were largely brought to light by the hard and irrefutable work of the deceased but amazing Dorothy Milne Murdock, better known as Acharya S, in just the last couple decades. Her work can be found on truthbeknown.com and https://stellarhousepublishing.com/. Thus I ask of you to not discount the very valuable information brought forth herein, based on your position for/against the Christian religion which as you will learn if you have not already, is a merely a branch of Judaism that was created for the control of minds of the masses by the Piso-Flavian dynasty working with Josephus and carried out and enforced by Constantine at the council of Nicaea in 325 AD which is also when the name Jesus Christ first appeared in the historical record. I will be providing more research and evidence but please keep this in mind as you listen to/work through the material in this crucially important speech!
Exposes True History Of WW1-WW2, Adolf Hitler, Jews and possibly WW3.
Benjamin H. Freedman
Mr. Freedman, born in 1890, was a successful Jewish businessman of New York City who was at one time the principal owner of the Woodbury Soap Company.
He broke with organized Jewry after the Judeo-Communist-Masonic “victory” of 1945, and spent the remainder of his life and the great preponderance of his considerable fortune, at least 2.5 million dollars, exposing the Jewish tyranny which has enveloped the United States, true history and origins of the Khazars, aka Jews, as well as their diabolical plot for World War 3.
Mr. Freedman knew the intricate details of the Jewish problem because he had been an insider at the highest levels of Jewish organizations and Jewish machinations that gained power over our nation and frankly, the world. Mr. Freedman was personally acquainted with Bernard Baruch (Jew), Samuel Untermyer (Jew), Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Joseph Kennedy, and John F. Kennedy, and many more movers and shakers of our times.
This speech was given before a patriotic audience in 1961 at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Conde McGinley's patriotic newspaper of that time, Common Sense. Though in some minor ways this wide-ranging and extemporaneous speech has become dated, Mr. Freedman's essential message to us -- his warning to the West -- is more urgent and more true than EVER before.
Mr. Freedman was a noted authority on Zionism and all of its schemes. He was a former Jew, and I mean a FORMER Jew who has fought the Communist world conspiracy tooth and nail, and stands to this day as a leading American patriot.
A Jewish Defector Warns America,
Benjamin Freedman Speaks:
http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/israel/freedman.htm
The Amazing Warnings Of Benjamin Freedman:
http://www.rense.com/general34/amaz.htm
*Note: It is greatly unfortunate that Mr. Freedman like many other great men before him that attempted to tackle the “Jewish question/problem” had, at the point of this speech at least, was yet to have learned the TRUTH about Christianity and it’s true origins in Judaism, which was what he was exposing. One cannot blame him, nor the many great men before him over the past couple thousand years for this position since the incontestable historical facts were largely brought to light by the hard and irrefutable work of the deceased but amazing Dorothy Milne Murdock, better known as Acharya S, in just the last couple decades. Her work can be found on truthbeknown.com and https://stellarhousepublishing.com/. Thus I ask of you to not discount the very valuable information brought forth herein, based on your position for/against the Christian religion which as you will learn if you have not already, is a merely a branch of Judaism that was created for the control of minds of the masses by the Piso-Flavian dynasty working with Josephus and carried out and enforced by Constantine at the council of Nicaea in 325 AD which is also when the name Jesus Christ first appeared in the historical record. I will be providing more research and evidence but please keep this in mind as you listen to/work through the material in this crucially important speech!
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