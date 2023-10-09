Create New Account
Time Lies Presents: Greatest Schwabs Volume 15 🔥🔥🔥 (Meme)
Published Yesterday

(Oct 6, 2023) Hilarious new meme making fun of Klaus Schwab and the WEF lunatics.


Snicklink on X: https://twitter.com/snicklink/status/1710359254631174284

Keywords
vaccinescomedyglobalistmusicnwohumormemebill gatessongspsychopathlunaticwefpfizerridiculecovidklaus schwabcbdcown nothingbe happymyocarditiseat bugssnicklink

