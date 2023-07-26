Create New Account
Glenn DEFENDS RFK Jr against 'FASCIST' censorship
Glenn Beck


July 25, 2023


Glenn may think that RFK Jr. would be a "dangerous candidate for US president," but unlike the Left, that won't stop him from standing up for his right to speak. Glenn tears into the "fascist" Left's actions after the New York Society for Ethical Culture canceled an event where RFK Jr. was scheduled to give a pro-Israel speech. And this comes just after Democrats in Congress tried to censor RFK Jr. during a congressional hearing on censorship. Glenn breaks down why this kind of censorship is so dangerous: "This is the tool that has been used over and over again in history by the WORST people imaginable....You are so afraid of speech that a guy who can barely speak terrifies you. That should say something about how weak you really are."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0zCE6lROUc

Keywords
the leftglenn beckfascistcongressional hearingrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrcensorhiplet him speakweak people

