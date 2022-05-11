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2000 Mules Discussion - Is this our smoking gun??
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60 views • May 11, 2022
2000 Mules Discussion - Is this The Smoking Gun!
Join us as we discuss the newly released movie, what it means, and where we go from here.
Watch it now streaming on Locals or Salemnow
Find the link from Dinesh D’Souza’s website - https://dineshdsouza.com/
True the Vote to find out what is going on in your state - https://www.truethevote.org/
You can report election fraud when you see it at True the Vote.
https://www.truethevote.org/report/
————————————————
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Save on Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin with Dr. Stella
Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.drstellamd.com
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Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475
------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson
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🧑💻Website: https://www.beautyforashes.tv
------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Join us as we discuss the newly released movie, what it means, and where we go from here.
Watch it now streaming on Locals or Salemnow
Find the link from Dinesh D’Souza’s website - https://dineshdsouza.com/
True the Vote to find out what is going on in your state - https://www.truethevote.org/
You can report election fraud when you see it at True the Vote.
https://www.truethevote.org/report/
————————————————
Don’t miss this INCREDIBLE time in history! America’s Convoy Commemorative Magazine will hit the streets in May 2022! This is your chance to be PART of history!
Earn up to 38% as an Affiliate: https://taq823.isrefer.com/go/AffSgnup/TJGibson77/
Be one of the first to purchase this Commemorative Magazine: https://taq823.isrefer.com/go/ACMPromo/TJGibson77/
Advertise with the Magazine:
https://americasconvoy.com/advertise/ (Select Tania Gibson in the dropdown)
To Watch all Beauty for Ashes shows –
https://www.beautyforashes.tv
Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - https://www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
---------------------------------
Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828
Support Beauty for Ashes Directly – https://beautyforashes.tv/sponsors/
Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222
Use Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Save on Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin with Dr. Stella
Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.drstellamd.com
Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475
------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTaniaJoy
🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson
🏘FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforashes222
📱FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beauty4ashes222 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajoygibson/
🧑💻Website: https://www.beautyforashes.tv
------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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