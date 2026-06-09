AJN Live - There Is A Civil War Going On At The Highest Levels Of The Intel Community & White House Over Israeli Influence & Infiltration -6-08-2026

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EXPERT ANALYSIS: There Is A Civil War Going On At The Highest Levels Of The Intel Community & White House Over Israeli Influence/Infiltration! Fmr DIA Officer & Green Beret Ivan Raiklin Breaks Down How Netanyahu Is Working With Compliant Members Of Congress To Undermine Trump On Iran & MORE! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE INTERVIEW!