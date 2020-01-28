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♘◄ David Knight (Full Show) 🎙️ • Tues • January 28th, 2020 ►♘
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INTERVIEWS WITH JUDGE ROY MOORE & ART THOMPSON
Also, keep up with the latest information on the Wuhan #coronavirus
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• https://cash.me/$TheResistance1776 (URL Short- http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq)
• https://paypal.me/TheResistance1776
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a $1 monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - https://www.subscribestar.com/the-resistance-1776
• Support the Inf0War - https://prz.io/ez3llkf2 (Extra Patriot Points)
📹 Video Uploads 📹
Please COMMENT/LIKE/SHARE/SUBSCRIBE
• The YouTube channels will be banned, please follow the other video channels for updated YT channels in the description.
• Commercial Free Segments - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM_L_dlFj6PYBiHTf-vnG9w
• D-Tube: - Please like all my videos to get more posting power!
https://d.tube/#!/c/resistance1776 - They keep downvoting causing videos to be hidden, please follow this page and upvote the videos that are uploaded.
• D-Tube - Backup - https://d.tube/#!/c/americasinfowars
• BitTube.tv - https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776
• Lbry - https://lbry.tv/@ThePatriotResistance1776:c
• UGETube -https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• Bitchute: - Web and Mobile App - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xamarin.example.BitChute&hl=en_US
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• Brighteon: - Please help me get more views on this to post more videos to this hosting site!
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Wake Up Patriots!! Our freedoms are under serious attack. This is the last standing independent media platform that speaks the truth and exposes the corruption in our government and going after the globalists! - They are barely standing and we need your help to make these videos get beyond the big tech censorship by liking, subscribing and most of all SHARE!!!
• Support all channels below: Like/Share/Subscribe/Follow - Support those that share the truth and prevent indoctrination from the leftist communists!
• We are fighting to keep Infowars and any Pro America/Freedom content on banned platforms. I use this to purchase numbers/software to get around the 2 factor authentication. This will also help pay for bandwidth and hardware to process/upload content faster. Any amount will help!
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TheResistance1776
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU8crTGwl69KsfOfCS8A2Qg
🌐 SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS 🌐
• Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheResistance1776
• Flote - https://flote.app/TheResistance1776
• Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheCensored1776
• Gab - https://gab.ai/The-Resistance-1776
• Dissenter - https://dissenter.com/user/The-Resistance-1776
• MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/theresistance1776
• Patreon - https://patreon.com/TheResistance1776
• VK: - https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• OneWay: - https://oneway.com/theresistance1776
• Censor Wars: - https://www.censorwars.com/TheResistance1776
• Minds: - https://www.minds.com/theresistance1776
• Telegram: - https://t.me/TheResistance1776
• Parler: - https://parler.com/profile/TheResistance1776
🔖 LINKS TO BOOKMARK 🔖
• https://www.infowarsapk.com/
• https://banned.video
• https://www.infowars.com/show
• https://www.infowars.com/videos
• https://www.infowarsstore.com/
• https://tv.infowars.com/
• http://fakehatecrimes.org
• http://cwclabs.com/Index.html
• https://www.newswars.com/
• https://www.prisonplanet.com/
• https://europe.infowars.com/
• https://www.naturalnews.com/
• https://summit.news
• http://leozagami.com
• https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org
• http://libertyhangout.org
• https://nomorefakenews.com
• https://markdice.com
• https://exposefacts.org
• https://earthpulse.com
• https://www.tr.news
• https://www.ericpetersautos.com
• https://occupypeace.com/
• https://webseed.com/
• https://nationalfile.com/
◄ VIDEOTAGS ►
#News #Politics #1A
INTERVIEWS WITH JUDGE ROY MOORE & ART THOMPSON
Also, keep up with the latest information on the Wuhan #coronavirus
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• https://cash.me/$TheResistance1776 (URL Short- http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq)
• https://paypal.me/TheResistance1776
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a $1 monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - https://www.subscribestar.com/the-resistance-1776
• Support the Inf0War - https://prz.io/ez3llkf2 (Extra Patriot Points)
📹 Video Uploads 📹
Please COMMENT/LIKE/SHARE/SUBSCRIBE
• The YouTube channels will be banned, please follow the other video channels for updated YT channels in the description.
• Commercial Free Segments - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM_L_dlFj6PYBiHTf-vnG9w
• D-Tube: - Please like all my videos to get more posting power!
https://d.tube/#!/c/resistance1776 - They keep downvoting causing videos to be hidden, please follow this page and upvote the videos that are uploaded.
• D-Tube - Backup - https://d.tube/#!/c/americasinfowars
• BitTube.tv - https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776
• Lbry - https://lbry.tv/@ThePatriotResistance1776:c
• UGETube -https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• Bitchute: - Web and Mobile App - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xamarin.example.BitChute&hl=en_US
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• Brighteon: - Please help me get more views on this to post more videos to this hosting site!
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Wake Up Patriots!! Our freedoms are under serious attack. This is the last standing independent media platform that speaks the truth and exposes the corruption in our government and going after the globalists! - They are barely standing and we need your help to make these videos get beyond the big tech censorship by liking, subscribing and most of all SHARE!!!
• Support all channels below: Like/Share/Subscribe/Follow - Support those that share the truth and prevent indoctrination from the leftist communists!
• We are fighting to keep Infowars and any Pro America/Freedom content on banned platforms. I use this to purchase numbers/software to get around the 2 factor authentication. This will also help pay for bandwidth and hardware to process/upload content faster. Any amount will help!
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TheResistance1776
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU8crTGwl69KsfOfCS8A2Qg
🌐 SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS 🌐
• Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheResistance1776
• Flote - https://flote.app/TheResistance1776
• Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheCensored1776
• Gab - https://gab.ai/The-Resistance-1776
• Dissenter - https://dissenter.com/user/The-Resistance-1776
• MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/theresistance1776
• Patreon - https://patreon.com/TheResistance1776
• VK: - https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• OneWay: - https://oneway.com/theresistance1776
• Censor Wars: - https://www.censorwars.com/TheResistance1776
• Minds: - https://www.minds.com/theresistance1776
• Telegram: - https://t.me/TheResistance1776
• Parler: - https://parler.com/profile/TheResistance1776
🔖 LINKS TO BOOKMARK 🔖
• https://www.infowarsapk.com/
• https://banned.video
• https://www.infowars.com/show
• https://www.infowars.com/videos
• https://www.infowarsstore.com/
• https://tv.infowars.com/
• http://fakehatecrimes.org
• http://cwclabs.com/Index.html
• https://www.newswars.com/
• https://www.prisonplanet.com/
• https://europe.infowars.com/
• https://www.naturalnews.com/
• https://summit.news
• http://leozagami.com
• https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org
• http://libertyhangout.org
• https://nomorefakenews.com
• https://markdice.com
• https://exposefacts.org
• https://earthpulse.com
• https://www.tr.news
• https://www.ericpetersautos.com
• https://occupypeace.com/
• https://webseed.com/
• https://nationalfile.com/
◄ VIDEOTAGS ►
#News #Politics #1A
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