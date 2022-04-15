X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Contraction Has Begun, [JB]/[CB] Lost The Narrative, Tick Tock

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The Contraction Has Begun, [JB]/[CB] Lost The Narrative, Tick Tock
The economy has started to contract, the people are going to feel the pain and [JB] / [CB] have lost the narrative, the people know who is responsible for the economy collapse. Tick Tock.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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