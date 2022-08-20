Answers for our Time 20/08/2022 - Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Dr. Carrie Madej, Scott Bennett & Jesse Knock

Dr. Carrie MadejThe day we lose autonomy of our bodies is the day humanity dies. We must never compromise on human rights.





All the forces of darkness cannot destroy what Yahuah has ordained. Isaiah 14:27





We’re being pushed to be the beautiful great beings that we were created to be. God does not give us a spirit of fear. Trust in Him, believe and pray.





His word

IS IN MY HEART

LIKE A FIRE

A FIRE SHUT UP

IN MY BONES

Jeremiah 20.9





Host Jessica Knock of “Eating Wild Honey & Locusts,” gives Dr.Carrie Madej the floor to share her wealth of experience with the agenda of Pharmakeia, with Navy Intelligence, Fmr 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett & Dr. Stephen Pidgeon CEO of Cepher Publishing Group & Fmr. Law Attorney.





On “Answers for our Time.” Friday 19th August 2022 on www.lambnetwork.tv @ 2.30pm EST, 7.30pm GMT.





Other Live Streaming Platforms:





https://www.facebook.com/JessicaLAknock