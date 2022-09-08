TikTok Tied to the CCP, Bans 11 Pro-Speech Organizations

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https://gnews.org/post/p1iel3425
09/03/2022 The CCP’s viral TikTok app has been tracking user data, and the TikTok accounts of at least 11 pro-free speech organizations and their members have been banned since January 2019